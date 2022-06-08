Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told Raw Story about the hopelessness in dealing with legislation that could help stem mass shootings in the United States.

She explained that it isn't about leaders coming together in a bipartisan way to pass legislation. There are bipartisan solutions that could pass, but due to the ongoing filibuster issue, there's a need for a supermajority to pass any legislation.

"It's not a question that you guys can agree on," said Warren. "It's a question of what will ten Republicans be willing to vote for. Because right now the Republicans aren't willing to do anything meaningful in terms of gun legislation."

She called it the endless search for 10 Republicans willing to defy the National Rifle Association.

The NRA is still floundering after infighting, corruption and near bankruptcy.

Warren went on to say that Democrats are chasing down any possibility of passing legislation for gun safety "that might help save lives." As Sen. Chris Murphy begged on the Senate floor, he'll accept anything at this point.

"I’m here on this floor to beg — to literally get down on my hands and knees — to beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely," said Murphy.

"At the end of the day," Warren explained," the Republicans have stayed in lock-step and refuse to move. And I don't see signs that they've changed."