Rupert Murdoch and Elon Musk roasted as they sat together at Super Bowl: 'Shame Lex Luther had to miss it'

During the big game on Sunday, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, was spotted sitting with Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox and other right-leaning outlets and tabloids. It led viewers to remark that they were very well matched as two men who profit off of evil, as one Twitter user put it.

"It's a shame that Lex Luther had to miss the game with his friends," mocked Elie Mystal.

The "Man truly gravitates the grossest people at the function," said Nikki McCann Ramírez, though it wasn't clear which man she considered the gross one in that group.

"Elon Musk sitting next to Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. Right-wing billionaire media moguls gotta stick together, I guess. But remember that image next time you hear Musk pretending to be anti-elitist or anti-Establishment or anti the media, or some kind of populist. Lol," bashed MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan.

"Elon Musk bans journalists from twitter, attacks the press, then sits next to Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. He’s a real life super villain (minus the powers and intellect)," tweeted activist Andrew Wortman.

"Elon Musk is at the Super Bowl with Rupert Murdoch. Two non-American right wing billionaires who use their money and power to help fascists win elections," remarked UCLA student Dash Dobrofsky.

"Elon Musk was hanging out with Jared Kushner and the Saudis at the World Cup. Last week he was hanging out with Kevin McCarthy. Now he’s hanging out with Merchant of Death Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. Tell me who you’re in bed with and I will tell you who you are," said commentator Lindy Li.

Mother Jones' David Corn couldn't help but recall that it was just days ago that Elon Musk tweeted, "Some of the smartest people I know actively believe the press … amazing.”

"Musk is really sincere about media accuracy, right? So much so, he's partying with the man who heads a media disinformation empire," said Corn.

