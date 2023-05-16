Elon Musk's Soros rant is a 'classic anti-Semitic conspiracy theory': Former lawmaker

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is under fire for a rant on Twitter comparing Jewish billionaire philanthropist George Soros to the comic book supervillain Magneto, with Israel's foreign ministry even condemning the remark as anti-Semitic.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, former Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), who is Jewish himself, weighed in on the matter.

"Obviously criticizing George Soros is not inherently anti-Semitic," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Did you think comparing him to an evil supervillain who is, like George Soros, Jewish and a Holocaust survivor, that he 'hates humanity,' did that cross a line for you?"

"Sure. Of course it did, Jake," said Deutch. "You know, it's not unacceptable to criticize George Soros or anyone else, but it is clearly not an accident when you compare him to a cartoon villain who, like George Soros, survived the Warsaw Ghetto and Auschwitz."

"The tweet about this notion that Soros 'hates humanity,' is trying to destroy civilization, plays into the classic anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about — about Jewish wealth and power," said Deutch. "And we've seen anti-semitism surge since Musk took over Twitter. We've seen massive cuts to the moderation team at Twitter, and our own survey showed that two thirds of Jews have experienced anti-Semitism, seen anti-Semitism online, 85 percent of those under 30. And people feel physically threatened as a result."

"There are repercussions when you do things like this," Deutch added. "It's unacceptable. It's dangerous, and it plays into these classic conspiracy theories that are inherently anti-Semitic."

