Scandal-plagued MAGA candidate blames GOP after abuse allegations surface: 'Connect the dots directly to McConnell’

Scandal-plagued Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens on Monday reacted angrily after his former wife leveled horrific allegations of abuse against him.

Greitens tried to do damage control by appearing on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, where he claimed that the accusations of spousal and child abuse were concocted by the "RINO" establishment to discredit him.

"The reason shots are being fired against us is because I was the first guy in the country to say that, when I'm elected to the United States Senate, as an America First Senator, that I'm voting against Mitch McConnell," he said.

RELATED: 'Get professional help': Missouri Republican urges scandal-plagued Eric Greitens to drop out of Senate race

Greitens went on to directly accuse McConnell of being behind the allegations against him, including ones about physically harming his then-three-year-old son.

"My ex-wife was in Washington D.C., meeting with political operatives, and just this morning they launched a series of false allegations against us," he said.

Bannon then asked Greitens if he could connect Mitch McConnell to the allegations.

"You're going to be able to connect the dots directly to Mitch McConnell," he claimed.

Watch the video below.

Greitens responds 1 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video