GOP base is 'fully radicalized' and wants political opponents 'destroyed or killed': former Republican lawmaker
Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) on Tuesday issued a dire warning about the mindset of Republican primary voters.

Walsh talked with host Brianna Keilar about a new ad released this week by Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens in which he waved around a gun and threatened to "hunt" Republicans who were thwarting former President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

When asked by Keilar whether Greitens would pay a political price for such an inflammatory ad, Walsh replied that just the opposite would occur.

"This will help him, Brianna, like that Republican candidate up in Michigan who was arrested for participating in January 6th," he said. "Look, America needs to wrap her arms around the fact that the base, the voting base, of one of our two major political parties... is fully radicalized."

Walsh then broke down the disturbing implications of what this means for the state of U.S. politics.

"Most republican voters no longer believe in truth," he said. "They've given up on democracy. They want a strong man to rule. And they want their political opponents destroyed or killed. This ain't fringe anymore in the Republican Party."

Keilar then recalled how Missouri voters once punished GOP Senate hopeful Todd Akin for saying that women's bodies had ways of shutting down the possibility of pregnancy if they were "legitimately raped," which she said stands in stark contrast to what they're seemingly willing to accept now.

"This is where the voting base is, again, it's radicalized, one of the two major political parties," replied Walsh. "I guarantee... Greitens will be rewarded for this."

