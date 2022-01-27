Jimmy Kimmel mocks Eric Trump for going on Fox News: 'The closest he can get to a Zoom with his dad'

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Eric Trump on Wednesday night for claiming on Fox News that his father "sat there 24 hours a day" working while in the White House.

"Speaking of dumb people, Eric Trump — are you familiar with his work? — he was on Fox last night," Kimmel said during his monologue. "That's the closest he can get to a Zoom with his dad, and in some ways you really have to hand it to this family, because what they say is in no way affected by what's true."

"I agree with the 'sat there 24 hours a day' part — but you forgot to mention on the toilet pleasuring himself to Lou Dobbs," Kimmel added. "You left the key part out. Listen, Donald Trump played 87 rounds of golf on his first year on the job."

"And he's still out there, by the way, teeing off and getting ready to get back to not working," Kimmel said, before playing a clip that surfaced Wednesday morning of Trump referring to himself as the "45th and 47th president" while playing one of his golf courses. People off camera in the video could be heard responding with "I love that" and "beautiful."

"Some caddies really know how to wash balls," Kimmel said.

Watch the full monologue below.

Trump REALLY Exaggerated His Wealth, Jimmy’s Pick for Supreme Court & Doocy’s Stupid Non-Questions www.youtube.com



