BuzzFeed news reported Thursday that a former employee for Erik Prince's defense contractor firm Blackwater did Rudy Giuliani's security during his 2019 allegedly nefarious activities in Ukraine.

Giuliani was raided by the FBI last week as part of his efforts in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky's former aide revealed to MSNBC Wednesday that Giuliani seemed to have a lot of different titles about his role for former President Donald Trump.

"Well, from our side, it seemed that was the case, unfortunately," said Novikov. "I mean, even the title changed throughout the phone call. He began the conversation by introducing himself as President Trump's personal lawyer, but then in the middle of the conversation, he already became his adviser and friend. And towards the end of the conversation, he was pretty much going in parallel with Kurt Volker saying, 'feel free to talk to President Trump about calling President Zelensky, I'll talk to him as well,' and so on and so forth. So, we were under the impression he was up there in terms of foreign policy towards Ukraine."

Giuliani went to Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election attempting to dig up information that he hoped would damage President Joe Biden. Thus the former Blackwater employee, Thomas "Doc" Williams, may have been a witness that could corroborate allegations to the FBI and Justice Department.

"The newly surfaced connection between Prince — the brother of Betsy DeVos, Trump's education secretary — and Giuliani comes as federal authorities are investigating the former New York City mayor's dealings in Ukraine and ties to its powerful oligarchs and political operatives," said BuzzFeed, citing former diplomat Andriy Telizhenko. He's one of many who worked with Giuliani in the attempt to takedown Biden.

He also "helped arrange his travel to Kyiv and the Hungarian capital of Budapest with a crew from the right-wing One America News, or OAN, which was filming a segment for a series about the Bidens. Telizhenko was sanctioned by the US in January over attempts to interfere in the 2020 election."

See the full report at BuzzFeed News.