DOJ sounds the alarm as jailed Proud Boy receives a mysterious influx of cash
Proud Boys in Washington, D.C. on December 12, 2020. (Geoff Livingston/Flickr)

On Wednesday, according to NBC4 Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane, the Justice Department warned a federal court that the "sudden windfall" of money alleged Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean is offering to be released on bond from January 6 Capitol insurrection charges is unaccounted for and suspicious.

"The only substantially new development is Defendant Nordean's apparent influx of $980,000 to offer as a secure bond," wrote prosecutors in the filing. "Defendant has not offered the Court any information about the source of these funds, and the sudden windfall raises more questions about Defendant's continuing power and clout than it resolves."

In March, Nordean complained that he was struggling to make ends meet after being arrested for his involvement in the Capitol riot.

The Proud Boys, a self-described "Western Chauvinist" group that is infamous for their violent street brawls, are heavily implicated in the Capitol attack, with members accused of "conspiracy involving terrorism" and charging at Capitol Police officers with makeshift weapons.

