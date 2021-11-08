Accused Capitol rioter slips the FBI and claims asylum in Belarus: report
Accused Capitol rioter Evan Neumann

A California man wanted for allegedly attacking police during the Jan. 6 insurrection has claimed asylum in Belarus.

Evan Neumann was charged in July on six counts, including assaulting officers and violent entry, after he was identified in video recorded during the riot, but he had already sold his house in the Bay Area and fled to Ukraine before going to Belarus -- which is using his asylum for propaganda purpose, reported The Moscow Times.

"Judging by his story, [Neumann] is the same type of simple American whose shops were burned by Black Lives Matter activists," said one Belarus 1 TV channel presenter, echoing a talking point from Russian state television.

The 48-year-old Neumann told the TV channel that he left Ukraine after he was tailed by security officials, and he was detained Aug. 15 on the border between the two former Soviet republics.

SmartNews