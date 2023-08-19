'I can see him flipping for sure': Ex-Trump aide predicts who might cooperate with prosecutors

Mark Meadows is an individual close to Donald Trump who could "for sure" cooperate with prosecutors in the criminal probes into alleged election subversion, a communications official for the former president said on Saturday.

Stephanie Grisham, former White House Communications Director under the Trump administration, appeared on Alex Witt Reports where she was asked if there is a "legit concern that someone, or many people, could flip." Grisham is someone who hasn't been hesitant to call out Trump and even Fox News.

"I think with all four cases, there's going to be an issue or a possibility that somebody could flip. I know Trump world are still concerned about Mark Meadows. I know him quite well, and I've known him to do what's best for Mark," Grisham said. "I can see him flipping for sure."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

As for the others who might not flip, Grisham had more to say.

"I know Jen Ellis, I know Rudy, I do think Rudy has shown he's going to be loyal to the end, unfortunately, because Trump is not reciprocating that. That poor man's going broke over that."

But Grisham said it might come down to lesser-known players to give prosecutors the information they need.

"So, I think some of the lower level people, especially in Georgia, they will probably flip. They probably don't have the means, the resources, to pay for the attorneys that this is going to take. So, I think people should be maybe worried about that in Trump world. I personally don't know those people. But those are the people I would be concerned about. And then again, I know Mark Meadows is a big piece of suspicion right now for them for a few of the different cases. He hasn't been indicted in anything but Georgia, but i would keep my eye on him, for sure."

Watch below or click here.