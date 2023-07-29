Donald Trump on Saturday posted an image of a personal letter he says he received from another former leader, Richard Nixon, drawing more comparisons between the two scandal-ridden ex-presidents.

Trump posted the letter, which purports to be from Nixon and talks of Trump's potential future ambitions, days after being hit with obstruction charges that have been compared to those in Nixon's Watergate scandal.

"I did not see the program, but Mrs. Nixon told me that you were great on the Donahue Show," the letter reads. "As you can imagine, she is an expert on politics and she predicts that whenever you decide to run for office you will be a winner!"

The comparison did not go unnoticed by former FBI agent Pete Strzok, who was wrapped up in his own scandal involving Trump when he was still part of the FBI.

He wrote on Saturday, "Nothing shouts respect for the rule of law like posting - two days after being indicted for conspiracy to obstruct justice by allegedly attempting to destroy evidence - a personal letter from Richard Nixon."

