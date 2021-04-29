Republicans have 'absolutely no credibility' on policy -- and are stuck talking about Dr. Seuss: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Republicans for playing culture war games while President Joe Biden offered sweeping legislative ideas.
The president proposed the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan to improve the social safety net, following the coronavirus relief bill, and the "Morning Joe" host said Republicans have little to offer in contrast -- in spite of the massive challenges Biden's legislation faces.
"Whatever happens here, whether it's executed well or not, you will have a government that will have little money to spend on new projects in years to come," Scarborough said. "That's why it's going to be so fascinating to see how the compromises break out, how much these massive spending bills, proposals are moderated. But, on the other hand of that, [we are] worrying about progressives, if they spend this money and don't execute well, it sets back the progressive cause for a generation."
Republicans should be able to provide an alternative, but Scarborough said they've been reduced to petty culture war issues instead of serious policy ideas.
"I'm concerned about conservatism," Scarborough said. "The fact that again, as I've said on the show for four years, five years, conservatives were setting themselves up for the fall, setting themselves up exactly for this moment, because they completely abandoned their small-government conservative principles, and now, forget about talking about the numbers, in the past, Republicans would be digging through the bills, debating policy. Now, they're reduced to talking about Mr. Potato Head, cancel culture, Major League Baseball, Dr. Seuss, with absolutely no credibility on spending, and they don't have a speaker, unlike Paul Ryan, who can at least talk about policy. They don't have a majority leader in the House that can talk about that. Instead, he reads Dr. Seuss books on the same day that one of the most sweeping relief bills ever are passed."
04 29 2021 06 15 09 www.youtube.com