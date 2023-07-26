Here is the number one thing on Jack Smith's mind: legal expert

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Thursday suggested that bringing Donald Trump to court ahead of the 2024 election is weighing heavily on special counsel Jack Smith.

Weissmann during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” was responding to a question from Wagner over the extent to which the timeframe of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ decision on whether to indict Trump in the investigation of the former president on allegations he interfered with the 2020 election in Georgia was impacting Smith’s decision.

“How firm do you think the thinking is? Should we suppose that this sort of deadline that Jack Smith needs to get this done before the Fulton County DA Fani Willis releases her potential indictment? How serious of a time a deadline is that do you think to the special counsel’s office?” Wagner asked Weissmann.

“So I think that the deadline that that he might be thinking about is in part Fani Willis, but more so if you're thinking that the American public should have the benefit of the trial and seeing the evidence, whether you were able to prove the case or not, that that should happen before the election,” Weissmann said.

“I think that is what's weighing on Jack Smith and his prosecutors, and I think that's the reason that they will be going as fast as they can to bring this to a conclusion because it's already going to be a very tight timeframe to be able to accomplish that goal, and so I think that's the reason that we're seeing them act so quickly, and so it's not surprising to me given just how much is on Jack Smith’s plate and how quickly he is operating that we're hearing about additional leads and additional matters for him to follow up on, because he has really done a Herculean job, when you think about how recently he was appointed, and how much he has accomplished since that time.”

