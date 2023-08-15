'Daughter of a former Black Panther': Trump campaign emails blistering attack on Fani Willis

Former President Donald Trump reacted to being indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by blasting out an email to supporters loaded with political attacks on the prosecutor.

"Radical Democrat Fani Willis Is Campaigning And Fundraising On Her Bogus Indictments Of President Trump," stated the email, attacking Willis for, among other things, campaigning for the political opponent of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who was then a state senator, at the time she was criminally investigating Jones for being a fake elector.

Trump pointed out that a state judge prohibited her from continuing that investigation.

Jones, who has been implicated in the plot to stop the certification of Georgia's results, is an unindicted co-conspirator in the Trump indictment, but remains under investigation separately by the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, which may lead to the appointment of a special counsel.

Trump's email, that had the subject line "The Truth About Fani Willis," repeated previous claims that she had a relationship with a suspected gang member and that "She Is The Daughter Of A Former Black Panther."

And he said that, "On The Eve Of Her Anticipated Indictment Of President Trump, Willis Launched Her New 2023 Re-Election Campaign Website To Take Maximum Advantage Of Her New-found Fame," and accused Willis of leaking a charging sheet against Trump before the grand jury had even voted to "taint the jury pool."

The Fulton County Clerk put out a statement Tuesday that attempted to explain how a document listing charges against Trump was accidentally uploaded to the docket before the jury had even voted.

The indictment in Georgia follows three other sets of criminal charges against Trump in other jurisdictions, including another election subversion case in Washington, D.C. brought by special counsel Jack Smith, a federal Espionage Act case brought by Smith in South Florida, and a business records fraud case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The Georgia case also outlines charges against 18 other people, including several attorneys who advised Trump, and David Shafer, the chair of the Georgia Republican Party.

