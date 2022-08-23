Fulton DA zeroes in on 4 areas of interest in investigation of Gov Brian Kemp: report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed new details in a legal response after GOP Governor Brian Kemp attempted to quash or delay a subpoena from the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

"The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday slammed Gov. Brian Kemp’s effort to kill his subpoena to testify before a special purpose grand jury, arguing the Republican 'unquestionably' had relevant information for its investigation of potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday. "Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor advising the grand jury, called many of Kemp’s reasons for quashing his subpoena 'wholly without merit.' And he alleged that Kemp’s attorney, Brian F. McEvoy, manipulated email correspondence that was shared in a public court filing last week."

Kemp had filed a 121-motion seeking to block or delay his testimony.

"For the first time, Wade identified many of grand jury’s areas of interest related to the governor," the newspaper reported. "They include: the identities of the people who tried to get in touch with Kemp following the 2020 elections; the contents of any phone calls the governor had with President Donald Trump or his associates; whether Trump specifically sought a special election or other relief; and any threats that might have been made."

Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney delayed Kemp's testimony before a Thursday hearing.

Wade wrote, “A reasonable observer may well conclude that (Kemp’s) current, strident show of non-cooperation with the District Attorney and the grand jury’s investigation into election interference by Mr. Trump and his associates — both in the instant motion (to quash his subpoena) and before the media — is itself a tactic to influence the November election."

