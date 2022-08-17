GOP's Brian Kemp files 121-page motion to quash or delay his testimony before Fulton grand jury: report

Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's legal defense team filed a 121-page motion against a subpoena issued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
"A long-simmering clash between two branches of Georgia government exploded into public view on Wednesday, when an attorney for Gov. Brian Kemp moved to kill a subpoena seeking the Republican’s testimony before the Fulton County special grand jury studying potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. "Brian F. McEvoy, Kemp’s lawyer, acknowledged for the first time that a sworn video statement that the governor was scheduled to record late last month was canceled. He accused the DA’s office of gamesmanship with the grand jury process and deception as it served the governor with a subsequent subpoena for his testimony."
The motion was filed in Fulton County Superior Court on Wednesday.
"The motion also cites sovereign immunity, attorney-client and executive privilege as reasons why Judge Robert McBurney should quash the subpoena. Kemp is currently scheduled to testify before the grand jury on Thursday, less than 90 days before his Nov. 8 rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams," the newspaper reported. "Short of overriding the subpoena, the motion requests that Kemp’s testimony be delayed until late 2022 or early 2023, and that the court establish parameters for questioning."
Kemp's office says it produced 13,000 pages of evidence for the grand jury.
The motion came two days after it was reported Rudy Giuliani was informed that he is a target of the investigation.
Motion to Quash Subpoena Issued to Governor Brian P Kemp and Memorandum in Support / screengrab.