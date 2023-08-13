Trump's last gasp legal maneuver aimed at Fani Willis is 'going nowhere': former prosecutor

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance shot down Donald Trump's attempt to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him and added that, even if he were successful, it would not mean he would be off the hook for an indictment.



With reporting that the grand jury is meeting on Tuesday, a rare occurrence, it appears an indictment could happen this week, and yet the former president is still pursuing having Willis moved.



Asked about the legal maneuvering, Vance was quickly dismissive.



"First, off Katie, I think that effort by Trump is all but a dead letter," the legal analyst explained. "It's been rejected by Georgia judges up to this point. There is no merit to the suggestion and this is just the typical Trump bluster: 'Everyone is against him, it's a witch hunt.' It's not going anywhere."



"But even if it did, its impact would be very limited," she added." He has really two arguments: one is that Fani Willis can't participate in the prosecution and, in the extraordinarily unlikely case that that request were to be granted, she would simply be replaced with another prosecutor. The other part of Trump's argument, although completely meritless, is incredibly more complicated. It involves suppressing the work of the investigative grand jury and it's entirely unprecedented. It is just impossible to contemplate a world where it would be granted."



"But even then, that does nothing to undercut the existence of the evidence itself, the facts itself," she continued. " It would force prosecutors to jump through some hoops in a world where that motion was granted."



Watch below or at the link.

