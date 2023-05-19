'Locked in': Legal expert details why Fani Willis' letter to judge is very bad news for Trump

Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialokowski for AFP)
According to MSNBC legal analyst, a letter sent by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to Fulton Superior Court chief judge Ural Glanville on Thursday explaining unusual staffing plans for August means not only is a possible Donald Trump indictment coming, but also that, with the letter, she has put herself in the position of facing the judge's ire if she changes her mind.
Speaking with host Ana Cabrera, the criminal defense attorney stated the Thursday letter which announced plans for 70 percent of her staff to work remotely during a three-week period up to August 18, with her office only populated by herself, top aides and armed investigators is a sign that she has "locked in" the dates for a Trump indictment announcement.
He also told the host that the specifics of the letter mean Willis has put herself in an awkward position if she postpones her plans for that time frame.
Noting that Willis has also asked the judge to not have any trials going on at the courthouse during the definitive period, Cevalos explained, "Fani Willis is asking the court to devote, clear its resources, clear the calendar. that can only mean that she plans on big news."
"Whether that means an indictment of Trump himself or Trump-adjacent individuals, we obviously still don't know, but that is a very clear message that she has set a deadline," he continued.
"I mean, she's almost locked herself into that deadline," he remarked. "Imagine if she asked judges, judges who she works with every day in and out, to clear their calendar for one month and then she doesn't indict or use those resources that month, and instead does it a couple of months later; those judges would not be very happy."
"She must be pretty certain that she's not going to burn them, not going to burn the courts and that she's going to stick to this deadline. It's a rather large window, three weeks, but it is a window she's committed to," he added.
A Christian university in upstate New York is coming under fire from some of its own alumni after firing two employees who refused to stop putting their gender pronouns in their work emails.
The New York Times reports that former Houghton University employees Raegan Zelaya and Shua Wilmot caused a stir with school administrators when they started putting their pronouns in their emails, and they were asked to remove them in ongoing correspondences.
The two refused, however, and the university terminated their employment with just weeks to go until the end of this past semester.
Wilmot told the Times that his firing showed that the school specifically wants to prevent transgender people from having any presence on campus.
"I think it boils down to: They want to be trans-exclusive and they want to communicate that to potential students and the parents of potential students,” Wilmot claimed.
However, the Times also reports that the firings have also met some resistance from people who once attended the institution.
"Houghton’s firing of the two staff members has dismayed some of its alumni, nearly 600 of whom signed a petition in protest," the publication writes.
Michael Blankenship, a spokesperson for the university, told the Times that the two employees' terminations had to do with violating general university policies about email protocols and weren't specifically targeted for listing their pronouns.
"Over the past years, we’ve required anything extraneous be removed from email signatures, including Scripture quotes," he said.
Large carnivores like wolves are returning to areas they used to occupy, leading scientists to wonder whether they may once again fulfill important ecological roles. But wolves’ return to the landscape can affect other nearby animals in complex ways.
Our research, published in the journal Science, shows that an increase in predators can lead smaller carnivores, like coyotes and bobcats, to seek refuge near people – but humans then kill them at even higher rates than large predators do.
Large carnivores play crucial roles in their ecosystems. As they prey on or push other animals to avoid the areas they frequently use, predators shape the way interconnected food webs work.
The iconic reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park in 1995 had cascading effects down the food chain. The elk population shrank, and those that remained avoided areas with wolves, termed a “landscape of fear.” These changes in elk abundance and behavior allowed aspen and willow trees to recover after decades of overconsumption by elk.
But because humans are often intolerant of predators and kill them at high rates, large predators tend to avoid areas that are frequented by people. In national parks where humans rarely kill wildlife, some prey species use areas popular with people, such as hiking trails and campgrounds, as refuges from predators. This is known as the “human shield” effect.
Three decades after the Yellowstone release, wolves have continued to recolonize vast areas of the American West. In 2008, after an 80-year absence, wolves – some of which descended from the original Yellowstone population – began to naturally recolonize Washington. These wolves moved in from neighboring populations in Idaho and British Columbia.
But unlike Yellowstone, many of the landscapes wolves are now returning to are heavily modified by humans. This level of development raises the question: Do predators have the same influence on ecosystems where humans, rather than wolves, are the top dogs?
The Washington Predator Prey Project examines the ecological effects of wolf recovery in Washington state. Video produced by Benjamin Drummond and Sarah Joy Steele.
To answer this question, we used GPS collars to track the movements of 22 wolves, 60 cougars, 35 coyotes and 37 bobcats as they navigated the landscapes of northern Washington, comprising a patchwork of public forests and land used for agriculture, ranching, logging and residential development.
Using hundreds of thousands of GPS locations, we constructed statistical models to reveal how coyotes and bobcats navigated a landscape where humans, wolves and cougars all posed concurrent threats. The GPS collars also notified us when coyotes and bobcats died, allowing us to investigate what caused their deaths.
How researchers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife attach GPS collars to wolves. Video produced by Benjamin Drummond and Sarah Joy Steele.
When ‘human shields’ are lethal
We found that wolves and cougars avoided areas heavily influenced by humans, such as busy roads and residential areas. Coyotes strongly avoided wolves, which brought them closer to humans. In parts of the landscape with large predators around, both coyotes and bobcats moved to areas with approximately double the human influence, potentially using humans as shields.
When coyotes and bobcats sought refuge near people, they instead encountered a more lethal source of danger. We found that humans were the greatest cause of mortality, killing these smaller predators at more than three times the rate that large carnivores did.
Our findings fit with earlier research that characterizes humans as “super predators.” People use modern technologies such as firearms and steel traps to kill small predators at far higher rates than other predators kill small predators. Unlike other predators, humans often target animals in prime condition.
Most bobcats and coyotes in our study were either shot or trapped. These technologies allow people to kill animals either when absent or from large distances, possibly making it difficult for animals to accurately gauge risk.
Additionally, lenient hunting regulations for these small predators puts them at high risk. Under a Washington hunting license, for example, coyotes and bobcats can be legally hunted and trapped without limits – all year for coyotes and six months for bobcats.
The process of capturing and GPS-collaring a bobcat. After being sedated, it is common for animals to initially wake up groggy, but they soon return to normal.
Conservation in human-dominated landscapes
While our findings may at first seem like bad news for conserving smaller predators, these results have important implications for maintaining balanced ecosystems, where no species is too abundant. Unbalanced ecosystems, like ones with too many small predators, can face devastating effects. In Australia, for example, overabundant cats and foxes have contributed to the extinctions of about 30 small mammal species.
Our results show that larger predators can constrain the behavior of smaller predators in human-dominated landscapes, which may help to prevent overabundance.
Rewilding ecosystems by using large predators to reestablish missing ecological processes may provide a way to maintain balanced ecosystems. As wolf populations continue to recover in large parts of the U.S. and Europe, our findings suggest that they are reestablishing important ecological processes by recreating these landscapes of fear that have long been missing.
While visiting various plants, bees need to figure out the best flowers so they can be the most efficient foragers possible, and communicate this to their hive.
But there’s much more these insects’ tiny brains are capable of.
Bees have a great memory and can learn a lot
Bees can visit hundreds of flowers a day across multiple locations, and are great at learning which floral colors, shapes and locations are best for finding food. These flower memories can last for days, allowing for individual workers to return to the best flowers.
Bees are capable of learning in complex ways. They can use “cross-modal” learning, recognizing an object they’ve experienced with one sense when it’s presented in another sense. In one study, bumblebees were trained
to tell cubes and spheres apart using only touch, but could still distinguish them visually if they were unable to touch the shapes – and vice versa.
Bumblebees can integrate information from different senses – a useful skill when foraging from colorful flowers.
NON/Unsplash
Aside from the waggle dance, social bees use a range of social information to learn from others. They follow each other to good flowers, they use scent marks to mark both rewarding and empty flowers, or simply
watch more experienced individuals to learn how to access food.
Their learning isn’t simply passive either. Bumblebees have been trained to push balls into holes to get rewards. During these experiments there have been observer bees who have learnt the skill either by watching (and no direct interaction with the teacher bee), or interacting with the teacher bee and then spontaneously improving on the technique.
This demonstrates an understanding of the task at hand and the desired outcome, allowing the observer bee to find her own, better way to get the reward.
As the FIFA Women’s World Cup approaches, we can even use this training technique to get bees to learn to
play soccer.
Bees can recognize faces – and paintings
Bees’ ability to memorize doesn’t stop at flowers. In one example, honeybees were rewarded every time they visited a painting by a “rewarding” artist (either
Monet or Picasso). When bees were given paintings they had never seen before, they still visited the rewarding artist, suggesting they can discriminate between art styles.
Play is considered a really important part of learning and cognition, and it’s not limited to humans. A previous study of bumblebees showed
they meet the criteria of play – repeated behaviors that occur voluntarily for pleasure, and offer little value to the animal’s ability to mate, reproduce, or feed successfully.
Bumblebees that entered a room full of wooden balls willingly rolled around with the balls, and were more likely to enter a room that was previously associated with wooden balls, even though they were given no food reward for doing so.
Native bees are smart
Most of our understanding of bee brains focuses on two groups of bees: honeybees and bumblebees. These bees are widely distributed across the globe and are commercially important pollinators.
But there are a lot of other species of bees we don’t know as much about.
In Australia, we have over 2,000 species of native bees, and we know that a lot of them have great colour vision, and innate preferences for particular shapes and colours.
Halictid bees can learn to avoid flowers associated with predation, for example.
It is highly likely that most other bee species are capable of clever feats – we just need to spend more time studying them.
Could bees be… sentient?
Thinking about these abilities and taking the research all together, it becomes clear that the “simple” minds of bees are far more capable than we could have imagined.
Though they only have about a million neurons (we have about 100 billion), bees show complex behaviours like tool use, they have a representation of space, and they can learn through observation.
This has brought about some
exciting discussions around bees potentially having consciousness. If that were true, it could change not only how we see bees, but how we interact with them. It also raises the question – could other invertebrates have consciousness?
Stress and other factors limit their ability to do these clever things
Native bees face many risks, including the negative impacts of habitat loss, pollution, climate change, and the overuse of pesticides.
For bees generally, stress is a problem as well. All kinds of
stress can make it harder for bees to learn, as it impacts their cognitive functions, their ability to think, and remember.
There is evidence that pesticides and air pollution can impair memory and learning in
bumblebees and honeybees. When honeybees were exposed to road pollution, they were less able to remember floral scents, which makes it harder for them to locate the flowers they need to sustain their hive.
Next time you’re watching bees in your garden, don’t forget to appreciate all of the things their brains are able to do – and how much we need to look after them.