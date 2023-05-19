'Locked in': Legal expert details why Fani Willis' letter to judge is very bad news for Trump
Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialokowski for AFP)

According to MSNBC legal analyst, a letter sent by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to Fulton Superior Court chief judge Ural Glanville on Thursday explaining unusual staffing plans for August means not only is a possible Donald Trump indictment coming, but also that, with the letter, she has put herself in the position of facing the judge's ire if she changes her mind.

Speaking with host Ana Cabrera, the criminal defense attorney stated the Thursday letter which announced plans for 70 percent of her staff to work remotely during a three-week period up to August 18, with her office only populated by herself, top aides and armed investigators is a sign that she has "locked in" the dates for a Trump indictment announcement.

He also told the host that the specifics of the letter mean Willis has put herself in an awkward position if she postpones her plans for that time frame.

Noting that Willis has also asked the judge to not have any trials going on at the courthouse during the definitive period, Cevalos explained, "Fani Willis is asking the court to devote, clear its resources, clear the calendar. that can only mean that she plans on big news."

"Whether that means an indictment of Trump himself or Trump-adjacent individuals, we obviously still don't know, but that is a very clear message that she has set a deadline," he continued.

"I mean, she's almost locked herself into that deadline," he remarked. "Imagine if she asked judges, judges who she works with every day in and out, to clear their calendar for one month and then she doesn't indict or use those resources that month, and instead does it a couple of months later; those judges would not be very happy."

"She must be pretty certain that she's not going to burn them, not going to burn the courts and that she's going to stick to this deadline. It's a rather large window, three weeks, but it is a window she's committed to," he added.

Watch at this link.

MSNBC 05 19 2023 10 32 06 youtu.be

SmartNews Trump Indictment