Father and son both cop to felonies for assaulting police during Capitol riot

A father and son pleaded guilty today to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.



Jason Douglas Owens, 50, and his son, Grady Douglas Owens, 22, both of Blanco, Texas, pleaded guilty today to assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer. Grady Owens also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol grounds or building.

Grady Owens was a music student at the time he participated in the riot with his father. He was accused by the FBI of having struck DC officer Christopher Boyle over the head with a skateboard during the melee at the Capitol. Boyle suffered a concussion and a finger injury from the attack.

Jason Owens “shoved an officer hard enough for the officer’s head to snap back,” the FBI alleged. “The two men then made their way to the east side of the Capitol, joining a crowd that attempted to push their way into the East Rotunda Doors without success. Jason Owens again assaulted another officer near the doors by grabbing his baton and fighting over it.”

Grady Owens faces a longer prison sentence than his father if a federal judge follows the federal sentencing guidelines in the plea agreements for the two men. Grady Owens faces a prison term of 37 to 46 months under the guidelines; Jason Owens faces 24 to 30 months.

Grady Owens made several video recordings of his time in the Capitol and made statements such as, “We will not concede,” and “You can’t stop us.” He also claimed he was merely defending himself, but videos that surfaced later disproved that claim, as reported by Raw Story.