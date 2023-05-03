Favoritism accusations swirl after Boebert’s son allowed to appear in court virtually

The son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was allowed to phone in virtually to a court hearing on his driving violation, sparking accusations of political favoritism, reported Westword.
"On April 24, the favoritism apparently continued: A Garfield County judge let Tyler appear in court virtually, instead of in person, despite his failure to show up at a previous hearing and getting hit with a bench warrant as a result," reported Chris Perez. "'Typically, if a defendant misses a court hearing and a bench warrant is issued or stayed, they are required to appear for the next date,' says Sarah Nordgaard, deputy district attorney with the 9th Judicial District. 'Whether that is virtual or in person just depends on individual circumstances.'"
Tyler crashed his vehicle in September of last year, putting a friend in the hospital with a concussion and hand lacerations that nearly severed his thumb. Initially, Tyler was charged with "careless driving leading to bodily injury," a misdemeanor, which was later reduced to the civil violation of driving with broken headlights.
According to prior reports, the congresswoman was unaware her son missed his original court date.
"Tyler, who turned eighteen in March, was scheduled to appear in court and provide proof of completing the 'Alive at 25' driver awareness program — one of the key terms of his 'defective vehicle for headlights' plea deal," said the report. "It was the very last stop on his months-long road of legal drama. 'He must've emailed in the certificate,' said a Garfield County court clerk, who added that virtual appearances are considered on a 'case-by-case basis. If people request it, they can be granted or denied.'"
Boebert has been accused of covering up details of the incident from the public, including the extent of the injuries caused by the crash.