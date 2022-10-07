FBI investigating if Trump stashed docs at Trump Tower or Bedminster golf club: report

Agents for the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been questioning witnesses about whether Donald Trump may still be in possession of classified documents at Trump Tower or other properties.

"The FBI, according to these sources, had also asked in recent months whether the ex-president had a habit of transporting classified documents from his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago to the other Trump properties. The feds specifically discussed both the New York City and Bedminster locations with certain witnesses," Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Ransley reported for Rolling Stone magazine.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has returned to his pattern of spending winters at Mar-a-Lago and summers at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

One source told the magazine, "it was obvious they wanted to know if this went beyond just Mar-a-Lago."

The Department of Justice, National Archives, and House Oversight Committee have all revealed they fear Trump is still in possession of government documents.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: GOP yanks millions in ads from election-denying MAGA nominee: report

"The FBI has been quietly interviewing a number of former Trump associates as part of its inquiry into his retention of classified documents," the magazine reported. "In August, Rolling Stone reported that FBI agents had interviewed former Trump National Security Council staff and asked them whether they were aware of the so-called standing declassification order that Trump’s office has claimed the former president put in place for classified materials taken from the West Wing."

Read the full report.