GOP yanks millions in ads from election-denying MAGA nominee: report

Republicans are making another major shift in election strategy as GOP Leader Mitch McConnell seeks to regain control of the 50-50 upper body in the 2022 midterm elections.

"The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling the remainder of its fall ad slate for New Hampshire after launching a coordinated ad with GOP nominee Don Bolduc earlier this week," Politico reported. "The move comes as New Hampshire appears increasingly out of reach for the GOP, although Republicans still have millions more on the books for the final month of the campaign."

Bolduck is challenging Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

"The NRSC initially reserved $9 million in the state, and AdImpact showed the party cutting $2.7 million in ads. Hassan leads by an average of 8 percentage points, according to 538," Politico reported. "The NRSC will redirect the New Hampshire money to Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada — all states with races that appear much closer and more winnable than New Hampshire. Republicans need to flip one Democratic seat and hold Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina in order to reclaim the Senate majority next year."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Special master rules DOJ must return some Mar-a-Lago documents to Trump: report

In Arizona, Blake Masters is challenging Sen. Mark Kelly. In Georgia, Herschel Walker is taking on Sen. Raphael Warnock. In Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz is facing Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in an open Senate race. And in Nevada, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt is running against Sen. Catherine Cortez.

"Their best chance to flip a seat is probably Nevada, as Hassan and Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.) hold reliable leads in their races. And the tight Georgia race has been rocked by allegations that anti-abortion Republican candidate Herschel Walker paid for an abortion," Politico noted.

Read the full report.