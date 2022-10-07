'Holy moley': Legal experts believe FBI inquiry into possible Trump Tower stash related to looming 'criminal case'

There could be vast implications of a bombshell Rolling Stone magazine report published Friday, according to legal experts.

The magazine reported Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have questioned witnesses about whether government documents could be located at Trump Tower and other properties owned by the former president.

"The FBI, according to these sources, had also asked in recent months whether the ex-president had a habit of transporting classified documents from his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago to the other Trump properties. The feds specifically discussed both the New York City and Bedminster locations with certain witnesses," Rolling Stone reported.

A source said, "it was obvious they wanted to know if this went beyond just Mar-a-Lago."

Legal experts quickly offered their analysis.

"Holy moley," tweeted MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said, "the point of asking those questions would be to develop the probable cause needed to obtain search warrants of Trump Tower and Trump’s Bedminster residence."

Trump summers at Bedminster while wintering in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.

Conservative attorney George Conway wrote, "A quick observation: DOJ wouldn't be asking witnesses about an imaginary, nonexistent declassification order unless they were putting together a criminal case against the person who fabricated it."

On MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner referred to Trump as a "classified documents terrorist."

Kirschner called for Trump's immediate arrest.

"The evidence is there ten-fold," he said. "It's time to really step up and enforce the laws against Donald Trump the way they would be enforced against any mere mortal."

