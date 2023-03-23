Federal judges are sending the message they are no longer playing 'delay games': former Trump attorney

Federal judges are signaling that they aren't interested in playing "delay games" with former President Donald Trump anymore, said Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House lawyer, on CNN Wednesday.

This comes amid a set of rapid-fire developments that led to a federal court granting special counsel Jack Smith the "crime-fraud" exception to attorney-client privilege, allowing Justice Department officials to obtain communications between Trump and Evan Corcoran, a lawyer accused of misleading investigators in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe.

"As I said, it had been sort of like, you know, ripping the Band-Aid off hair by hair," said anchor Erin Burnett. "And then all of a sudden, it's boom, boom, boom, boom, 6 a.m. okay, now Evan Corcoran's coming in as soon as Friday. I mean, it just happened so very quickly. What does that say to you?"

"I think it says that the D.C. Circuit is not going to be part of any delay game," said Cobb. "Now ... having run the Mueller investigation at the White House, we didn't delay anything. We voluntarily cooperated throughout. But these cases have been managed much differently. There have been constant motions, constant appeals, constant assertions of privilege that have been right, you know, roundly rejected by the courts, and I'm not surprised that this order was issued."

"I think that Jack Smith has done an excellent job of transforming the classified document case at Mar-a-Lago into a very worthy obstruction case," Cobb continued. "Keep in mind that the key event surrounding Corcoran's testimony involves the June 3rd meeting with Justice Department officials and Christina Bobb on his team, where they gave him some additional classified documents and a sworn statement, that while Christina signed it, Corcoran wrote it — or at least organized it — and they had hours of conversations, backing up the essence of what they were. Swearing, too. So we know for a fact, shortly after that, in August, they did a search warrant and found hundreds more classified documents."

"So this is a very serious event, and Corcoran, you know, testifying is — there's no way for even the former president to spin that as a, as a positive event," added Cobb. "I mean, he turns lawyers into witnesses faster than any potential defendant in the history of the criminal justice system."

Watch the segment below or at this link.