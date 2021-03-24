MSNBC's Morning Joe delivers epic fact-check to Mitch McConnell's filibuster defense
www.rawstory.com

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough delivered a rapid -- and extensive -- fact-check to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's defense of the filibuster.

The Kentucky Republican insisted the Senate maneuver had "no racial history at all, none," and claimed there was "no dispute among historians" -- which Princeton historian Kevin Kruse strongly disputed in a series of tweets showing all the times the filibuster has been used to block progress in civil rights.


Scarborough then read the list on "Morning Joe" to show why the filibuster must go to help the Democratic majority pass legislation to block Republican attempts to limit access to the ballot box after Donald Trump's election loss.


03 24 2021 07 50 10 youtu.be