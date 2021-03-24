MSNBC's Morning Joe delivers epic fact-check to Mitch McConnell's filibuster defense

The astronomers who gave the world its first true glimpse of a black hole have produced another landmark image, this time capturing the polarised light swirling around the same star-eating monster's magnetic fields. But it is more than just a pretty picture.

<p>Never before has it been possible to measure polarisation -- which causes light waves to vibrate in a single plane -- so close to the edge of a black hole.</p><p>The new observations, based on data collected by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) in 2017, are key to understanding how a galaxy can project streams of energy thousands of lightyears outward from its core, more than 300 scientists reported Wednesday in a pair of studies.</p><p>"We are now seeing the next crucial piece of evidence to understand how magnetic fields behave around black holes," said co-author Monika Moscibrodzka, an assistant professor at Radboud University in the Netherlands.</p><p>"Activity in this very compact region of space can drive powerful jets that extend far beyond the galaxy."</p><p>After releasing the historic image of the supermassive black hole at the heart of galaxy M87, more than 55 million light years from Earth, the researchers discovered that a significant fraction of its surrounding light was polarised.</p><p>"The polarisation of light carries information that allows us to better understand the physics behind the image we saw in April 2019," explained co-author Ivan Marti-Vidal, a researcher at the University of Valencia.</p><p>- Virtual Earth-sized telescope -</p><p>It took several years to process and analyse the data, he added, calling the result "a major milestone."</p><p>When light is emitted in hot regions of space where magnetic fields are present it becomes polarised.</p><p>In the same way that specially treated sunglasses reduce reflections and glare from bright surfaces, astronomers can see the regions around a black hole better by looking at how the light is polarised.</p><p>This makes it possible to map the magnetic field lines at the black hole's inner edge.</p><p>Matter in a black hole is so dense as to create a gravity field from which even light cannot escape. At the same scale of compression, Earth would fit inside a thimble.</p><p>This makes black holes difficult to see. They are most often detected by the radiation produced when their gravity pulls in surrounding gases, a process called accretion.</p><p>The bright jets of energy and matter that extend some 5,000 lightyears from M87's core are one of the galaxy's great mysteries.</p><p>Most matter lying close to the edge of a black hole falls in, but some particles escape moments before capture and are blown far out into space.</p><p>- A million Suns -</p><p>The groundbreaking image of M87's black hole and its shadow in polarised light allows astronomers to see for the first time this interplay between matter flowing in and being ejected.</p><p>Of the competing theoretical models, only those assuming strongly magnetised gas are consistent with these new observations, the researchers said.</p><p>The EHT is not a single instrument but a network of eight radio telescopes spanning the globe in order to create a virtual, Earth-sized telescope.</p><p>Even then, locking in an image of M87's supermassive black hole is comparable to photographing a pebble on the Moon.</p><p>There are two kinds of black hole.</p><p>The first form when the centre of a very big star collapses in on itself, creating a supernova. These can be up to 20 times more massive than the Sun, but are tiny in space.</p><p>So-called supermassive black holes -- such as the one sitting at the centre of the Milky Way and most galaxies -- are at least a million times bigger than the Sun.</p><p>The results were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>