'The first domino': Legal expert says Mar-a-Lago deal could make more people flip on Trump
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media after a meeting meeting with Pentagon officials at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Special counsel Jack Smith's new plea deal with a key witness in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case could be a turning point that causes more witnesses and associates of former President Donald Trump to cut deals against him, said former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen on CNN Wednesday.

The witness, Yuscil Taveras, is an IT specialist at Mar-a-Lago who was allegedly told by property manager Carlos de Oliveira, indicted alongside Trump and his body man Walt Nauta in the case, to destroy subpoenaed surveillance footage at the request of "the boss."

"Do you think it could spur some of other Trump's co-defendants to flip to cooperate with the prosecution, to cooperate in exchange for either a reduced sentence or no criminal charges at all?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Wolf, having represented criminal defendants for more than 30 years, I have been amazed that Mr. Nauta and Mr. Oliviera, who face potentially years and years in jail, haven't yet cooperated," said Eisen. "It appears they have remained loyal to Donald Trump."

However, Eisen continued, "this could be the first domino that topples others."

"The deals probably will not be as good for them as Mr. Taveres, who reportedly is not going to have to face any kind of a sanction," added Eisen. "He's just a cooperator."

Watch the video below or at the link here.

Norm Eisen on cooperation with Jack Smithwww.youtube.com

SmartNewsTrump IndictmentVideo