Florida has become 'the MAGA Republican capital of the new confederacy': analyst

Reacting to a report that Florida has become a hotbed of antisemitism, a local pollster and political analyst told an MSNBC host that the state is now the center of a burgeoning MAGA movement that he labeled as the "new confederacy."

Speaking with host Tiffany Cross, pollster Fernand Amandi was asked about a new Anti-Defamation League report that stated, in part, "Florida is home to an extensive, interconnected network of white supremacists and other far-right extremists,” before adding that "Florida is home to the most people charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection," according to CNN.

Asked what is happening in his state, Anandi got right to the point.

"If we are all honest with one another, we have to recognize that Florida is not just a radicalized state with leadership that not only seems to be hostile to the rule of law and to American democracy, I think you can go ahead and say it right now: Florida is the MAGA Republican capital of the confederacy -- the new confederacy where all of these folks are based out of," he began.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump insider with ties to the Secret Service facing new scrutiny after latest Jan. 6 revelations



"It is no accident that all of the folks that were part of the MAGA Republican movement consider this safe territory," he added. "Donald Trump and the Trump administration in exile."

"His hand-picked protege, Ron DeSantis, and to mention all of those extremist groups," he elaborated "Add to that the fact that, in this state, you also have a disinformation problem."

"A couple of weeks ago on Spanish language radio I heard a former FBI agent go on the radio, on the regulated FCC-overseen broadcast, and say that the FBI was planting evidence and conspiring to take down Donald Trump," he continued. "When you have this kind of rhetoric combined with the leadership that, if anything, proactively stokes these kinds of feelings, it is no surprise that you have this as the point of the sphere of the new MAGA Republican confederate movement, which, unfortunately, is only leading to the inevitable which I think will be a break with our American democracy."

Watch below or at the link: