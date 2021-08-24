Florida woman stabs family and drowns her own baby in anti-COVID bathtub 'baptism' gone wrong: report

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a woman in South Florida stabbed her husband and daughter and drowned her baby in a bathtub in an anti-COVID "baptism" ritual.

"Miami-Dade police believe the incident ... was the result of a mental health crisis," reported the Daily Beast's Cheyenne Ubiera. "The baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub by police and rushed to the hospital but did not survive. The couple's four other young children were found in a neighbor's home. The mom has been hospitalized along with her husband and the teen child."

Although vaccines for COVID-19 are readily available and effective, particularly at preventing hospitalization and death, many people around the country have resorted to alternative methods of prevention and treatment.

Among these are hydroxychloroquine, a drug for malaria and autoimmune diseases, which even led one couple to eat fish tank cleaner that contained a similar compound; and ivermectin, a drug used to deworm horses and cows, which has led people to poison themselves with livestock medicine bought at farmer supply centers.

Right-wing televangelist Jim Bakker was even sanctioned after hawking a liquid silver solution as a cure for COVID-19.