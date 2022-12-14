Trump-loving Florida rapper films himself defacing DeSantis mural in warning shot over 2024 run
A Florida rapper who goes by the name of Forgiato Blow delivered a warning shot to the man whom he voted to reelect as his state's governor just weeks earlier.

As Newsweek reports, Forgiato Blow, who has dubbed himself the "Mayor of MAGAville," this week filmed himself defaced a pro-Ron DeSantis mural he created to protest the governor potentially running for president in 2024 in a head-to-head battle against former President Donald Trump.

"You need to go ahead and endorse Donald Trump for 2024, president," the rapper warned his governor. "And you get your turn in 2028, my boy."

In an interview with Newsweek, Forgiato Blow explained that he believed DeSantis needed to back Trump in 2024 as a show of loyalty to the former president, whose endorsement was crucial in DeSantis winning the nomination for governor in 2018.

DeSantis has not yet announced a White House bid, but recent polls have shown Republican primary voters flocking to him as an alternative to Trump.

Trump began attacking DeSantis even before the conclusion of the 2022 midterm elections, and dubbed him "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a campaign rally.

