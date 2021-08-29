Soledad O'Brien buries 'that stupid blonde' on Fox News who can't be bothered to learn about Covid
Soledad O'Brien speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

In an interview with the Daily Beast's Molly Jong-Fast, talk show host and former CNN star Soledad O'Brien delivered a blunt appraisal of the state of cable television -- taking aim at both her former employer and Fox News.

O'Brien, who has a reputation as a blunt-talking take-no-prisoners media critic, spoke with Jong-Fast on her informative "New Normal" podcast which can be listened to here.

According to O'Brien, CNN dropped the ball when it was reported that evening host Chris Cuomo was advising his embattled brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after he had been credibly accused of sexual harassment.

Pressed by host Jong-Fast, O'Brien suggested, "The whole Chris Cuomo thing: How would you feel about CNN being trustworthy and transparent and open when you read through that story? You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist. They don't have our—the listeners', the viewers'—interest at heart."

O'Brien then turned her critical eye on Fox News, focusing on Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who she first dismissively referred to as "That stupid blonde."

According to the journalist, Earhardt is doing a major disservice to Fox viewers by questioning efforts to combat COVID-19 which is helping to lead to a surge in infections in predominately conservative states.

"Everybody at Fox is vaccinated, but they're going to continue—especially that stupid blonde one, what's her name? Ainsley," O'Brien remarked. "She's just going to continue to talk like 'I don't even know about vaccines. Who knows?' What a complete, non-intelligent human being that chick is, but you know, just constantly it comes out of her mouth is just so unimaginably, uninformed and ill-informed, but it works, right? It works to get an audience, and there's an agenda there."

You can read more about O'Brien's criticism about cable television failings here.

