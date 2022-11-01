'They need a slap in the face!' Fox News panel throws a fit about college kids bringing cats into dorms

Fox News' Emily Compagno On Tuesday reacted angrily to a new study showing that college students who suffer from emotional distress could benefit from having a cat with them in their dorm room.

During a panel discussion about the study, many panelists argued that giving college kids cats was a sure way to ensure they become "snowflakes" who cannot handle adversity.

Compagno, however, took it a step further and suggested that physical violence be deployed against such students.

"I don't think these kids need cats, I think they need discipline!" she said. "I think they need a slap in the face! Because these are the same kids that get a professor fired for being too hard on their way to medical school, these are kids that can't even listen to a conservative viewpoint, they shout out speakers, they chase them off campus! But a cat will make everything better? Guess what, that doesn't work in the real world!"

Compagno offered no evidence that any of the students getting cats for their dorm rooms were the same students who try to shut down right-wing speakers.

