'They need a slap in the face!' Fox News panel throws a fit about college kids bringing cats into dorms

Fox News' Emily Compagno On Tuesday reacted angrily to a new study showing that college students who suffer from emotional distress could benefit from having a cat with them in their dorm room.
During a panel discussion about the study, many panelists argued that giving college kids cats was a sure way to ensure they become "snowflakes" who cannot handle adversity.
Compagno, however, took it a step further and suggested that physical violence be deployed against such students.
"I don't think these kids need cats, I think they need discipline!" she said. "I think they need a slap in the face! Because these are the same kids that get a professor fired for being too hard on their way to medical school, these are kids that can't even listen to a conservative viewpoint, they shout out speakers, they chase them off campus! But a cat will make everything better? Guess what, that doesn't work in the real world!"
READ MORE: Liz Cheney: Trump 'personally and directly involved in every aspect' of Jan. 6 plot
Compagno offered no evidence that any of the students getting cats for their dorm rooms were the same students who try to shut down right-wing speakers.
Watch the video below or at this link.
\u201cFox News hosts are having fun mocking college students who use emotional support animals.\n\nEmily Compagno: \u201cI don\u2019t think these kids need cats \u2026 I think they need a slap in the face.\u201d\n\nKayleigh McEnany: \u201cI don\u2019t need to be coddling a puppy, I need my organic chemistry book.\u201d\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1667322491