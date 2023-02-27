The day before Jan. 6 attack, top Fox execs discussed whether to make primetime hosts dispel election lies

Among the key comments revealed by Dominion Voting Systems in their court filing Monday was the revelation that News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott discussed whether or not they should dispel some of the lies about the 2020 election on Jan. 5, 2021.

The documents show that for months, Fox executives debated whether or not to continue the 2020 election lies coming from their hosts, pundits and advisers to Donald Trump that were welcomed on air to spin the Trump loss into a win.

At one point, former Rep. Paul Ryan, as a Fox board member, begged the leadership not to allow the conspiracies to persist.

But it all came to a head the day before the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Scott and Murdoch discussed whether or not they should do something.

IN OTHER NEWS: Fox chief Rupert Murdoch said network aired 2020 election conspiracies for the money: court documents

"Rupert understood that Fox could do something about the false claims," the documents say. "Indeed, he believed Fox was, 'uniquely positioned to state the message that the election was not stolen.' On Jan. 5 Rupert and Suzanne Scott discussed whether Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham should say some version of 'the election is over,' and Joe Biden won.'"

Murdoch hoped such words "would go a long way to stop the Trump myth that the election was stolen," the documents continue. Suzanne Scott told Rupert Murdoch that, "privately they're all there, but we need to be careful about using the shows and pissing off the viewers." So nobody made a statement. The next day was Jan. 6th.

Fox host Tucker Carlson continues to spin 2020 election conspiracies and is pushing a new strategically edited episode of Jan. 6 footage that suggests it was a "false flag."

Murdoch suggested at one point during the questioning that they didn't want to remove people like Mike Lindell spreading lies because they wanted his money.