Fox’s new Jan. 6 documentary implies 9/11 was a false flag

Fox News will air a selectively edited "documentary" about the Jan. 6 attacks based on the 44,000 hours of footage delivered to the network's prime-time personality, Tucker Carlson. Carlson will not post all 44,000 hours for the public to view. Instead, he will make his own edits.

The move comes after Carlson spent months arguing that there was no insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Of all the things Jan. 6 was, it was not a violent terrorist attack," Carlson said on his show on Sept. 22, 2021. "It wasn't an insurrection."

"What are they gonna admit there was no insurrection?" Carlson asked two days later on Sept. 24. He chuckled: "never."

IN OTHER NEWS: Defense witness pushes theory Murdaugh family killings involved 2 shooters

"So, FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to government documents," Carlson falsely claimed during a June 16, 2021, show.

Speaking about the show, MSNBC's Katy Tur aired the teaser aired on Fox to promote the episode that showed footage of the attack and former President Donald Trump's speech.

The voiceover says: "False flags have happened in this country. One of which may have been Jan. 6."

On the screen appears insurrectionists, footage from the Capitol, and Trump, but then it shows footage of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. It isn't clear why Carlson would choose bin Laden's image, while the voiceover claims there have been false flags in the U.S. in the past.

Carlson isn't the only conservative to claim conspiracies around Sept. 11, 2001. Donald Trump falsely said that he witnessed Muslims cheering on a rooftop in New Jersey. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) falsely claimed that a plane never hit the Pentagon.

See the clip of the promo in the video below or at the link here.