Fox News hosts' 'harsh' private insults of Trump floor CNN panel
Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace. (Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock.com)

Dominion Voting Systems released a new batch of documents related to its $1.6 billion lawsuit of Fox News showing that many big names at Fox News, including owner Rupert Murdoch and star host Tucker Carlson, privately despise former President Donald Trump.

In one particularly striking text message, Carlson tells an unidentified recipient that "I hate [Trump] passionately" and then proceeded to trash the former president's record while in office.

"We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest," Carlson fumed. "But come on. There really isn’t an upside to Trump."

Reacting to this on Wednesday morning, CNN host Don Lemon was stunned by Carlson's frank admissions about his personal loathing of the former president whom he endlessly praised on his show for years.

"That's pretty harsh," Lemon said of Carlson's texts. "That's not what he's saying on the air."

CNN media analyst Sara Fischer then chimed in to say that texts such as these are making Dominion's case against Fox News easy.

"Not only did Tucker Carlson not believe Trump, he didn't believe the election lies, but he's in real time venting about it and frustrated about it, but then completely pivot on air," she said. "It's actually a very strong case for Dominion."

