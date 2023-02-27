Fox News refusing ad featuring their hosts' election lies

The day after a Fox News host complained on-air that the network is not letting him address the texts and emails between that are part of the legal brief in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, the network is balking at selling commercial time to a progressive group armed with an ad that features some choice Fox personality quotes from the filing.

On Sunday, Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz addressed the issue that is hanging like a dark cloud over the network, telling viewers of his "Media Buzz" program, "I believe I should be covering it. It's a major media story given my role here at Fox, but the company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can't talk about it or write about it, at least for now."

He then added, "I strongly disagree with that decision. But as an employee, I have to abide by it, and if that changes, I'll let you know."

Now Fox doesn't want the topic to be a part of the advertising on their shows.

As The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona wrote, MoveOn is claiming they tried to buy ad time and was rebuffed.

"The commercial, which MoveOn said they hoped to run nationally on the right-wing network, spotlights a slew of texts from the recent legal filing by Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News," the Daily beast is reporting.

For their part, MoveOn posted the ad on Twitter with the following statement: "Fox News REFUSED to air our ad which quotes emails & texts from its hosts showing they intentionally presented false allegations about election fraud to keep ratings & profits up. It's time to drop Fox from cable & satellite."

Watch the ad below or at this link.



