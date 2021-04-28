Fox anchor loses it denying that Rudy Guiliani committed treason against America
As news continues to break about former Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani being raided by federal officials and investigated by a grand jury in connection with his Ukrainian business dealings, Fox News anchor Jesse Watters expressed his outrage over the entire thing, suggesting that violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act aren't that big a deal and the whole thing is a political hit job.

"Now Democratic prosecutors want to lock up a 76 year old icon for a lobbying technicality? Because he advised the President he should fire a rotten ambassador?" said Watters. "You don't have to register to lobby for that! Hunter Biden advised his dad to fire a prosecutor, did he register? Where's the raid on Hunter's house?" (There is no evidence Hunter Biden had any role in his father's calls to remove a Ukrainian prosecutor accused of corruption.) "Did Rudy Giuliani steal any money, did he hurt anybody, did he engage in treason? No!"

"You're not disturbed by the fact that two Trump lawyers have their homes raided, the campaign manager has his home raided, another confidante has his home raided?" he added. "You're not disturbed by that pattern?"

Watch below: