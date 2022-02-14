Hackers expose thousands of donors to Canadian 'freedom convoy': report

Hackers leaked the names and personal details of more than 92,000 donors to the anti-vaccine "freedom convoy" that's occupying the Canadian capital.

Supporters raised $8.7 million for the truckers and other protesters through the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, and hackers found that many of the donors left violent or otherwise troubling messages alongside their contributions, reported Vice.

“We have 2A here in America send your mounties and see what happens,” “CABAL PIGLETS ARE CORRUPT CRIMINALS WHO NEED SEVERE PUNISHMENT UNDER LAW,” and “Death to all liberal traitors,” read some of the messages.

The database is no longer available online, but Vice News reviewed the data and saw the largest donation, $215,000, was made anonymously, but American software billionaire Thomas Siebel gave $90,000, and one person claiming to be a Department of Justice employee gave $25 twice.

“Thank you Truckers! It is working," that person wrote. "Others have taken your lead like Australia, New Zealand, UK. I think the reason all these blue states in the USA have stopped the mask mandates is there were rumors that truckers here in the USA were going to start a protest starting in CA to DC and the local and federal governments did not want that. And it is an election year.”

Other donors used email addresses from people who claimed to work for the U.S. military, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, NASA, Transportation Security Administration and other government agencies.

“God Bless you all, need your spirit here in the US!” wrote one person who claimed to be a senior employee at the Delaware Transit Corporation.