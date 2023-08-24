Mark Meadows paying the price for 'deal with the devil': Ex-Trump aide
A former Donald Trump aide on Thursday said Mark Meadows has nobody to blame but himself for his ongoing legal troubles after the former White House chief of staff's “deal with the devil.”

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin’s appearance on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” followed Meadows’ surrender to Fulton County authorities in connection with the Georgia election conspiracy case.

Meadows is among 19 co-defendants including Trump who last week were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on allegations they tried to overturn the state’s election 2020 election results.

He surrendered to authorities earlier in the day in Georgia after his lawyers negotiated a $100,000 bail.

Tapper noted to Griffin that “you know Mark Meadows pretty well, what goes through your mind when you see mug shots of people with whom you used to work?

“It honestly makes me sad, especially Mark Meadows. I mean, this was you know, a multi-time member of Congress, somebody who could have stayed representing North Carolina's 11th district for probably the rest of his life if he had wanted to, but he sort of made this deal with the devil working for Donald Trump,” Farah Griffin said.

Farah Griffin said Meadows in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election had promised to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

“After Joe Biden won the election, there was this period of time that Mark Meadows was kind of playing both sides of the ‘will Trump leave office peacefully or will he not?’ He was telling people like me, he was telling leaders on Capitol Hill, we're gonna get Trump to ultimately leave there's going to be a peaceful transition of power,” Farah Griffin said.

“But at some point, he also started bringing people like Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Mike Flynn into the Oval Office, who got these crazy ideas in front of the former president and then he went a step further by going down to Georgia, and we know what happened there.

“This is a result of his own actions. And frankly, that's what it comes down to. I think for many people, it feels like justice is moving, but slowly. This is two years after the fact and we'll let it play out.”

