Fulton County DA responds to Trump after he smears her as a 'racist'

Responding to accusations from Donald Trump calling her a racist who's politically targeting him in her investigation, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she doesn't care what the former president thinks, WSB-TV reported.
“I don’t have any comment on what his opinions are of my investigation,” Willis said.
On Tuesday after he was arraigned on charges brought by Manhattan D.A. William Bragg, Trump said during a speech at Mar-a-Lago that "they’ve got a local racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call" — a reference to his infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when he asked Raffensperger to “find” 12,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.
Willis is now investigating that call as evidence for possible criminal influence in Georgia’s 2020 election.
IN OTHER NEWS: Alvin Bragg fires back after House GOP issues first subpoena in probe of Trump indictment
“The comment does not concern me at all. It’s ridiculous in nature, but I support his right to be protected by the First Amendment and say what he likes,” Willis said.
“People have that right to say whatever they choose to say as long as it does not rise to the level of threats against myself, against my staff, or against my family,” she added.
A forewoman claimed earlier this year that the grand jury probing Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia had recommended multiple indictments.
Emily Kohrs said her 23-member panel had recommended charges against more than a dozen people, without naming anyone.
"There are certainly names that you would recognize, yes," she told NBC News in a televised interview. "There are names also that you might not recognize."
She told several outlets that in the jury's final report, the result of seven months of work, the people and crimes referenced "is not a short list."
Prosecutors have spent two years looking into whether the former president and his allies committed crimes in their bid to overturn his defeat in the southern state to Joe Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes.
The known targets include Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani and 16 Republican activists who posed as presidential "electors" to sign certificates falsely claiming the 76-year-old Republican had won the Peach State.
Kohrs would not reveal if Trump -- who has announced a third run at the White House for 2024 -- was among those recommended for indictment.
But she told The New York Times it was "not going to be shocked" by the jury's finding. "It's not rocket science," she said.
Over the seven months, the panel took testimony from 75 witnesses, including Trump's fourth chief of staff, Mark Meadows, Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Giuliani.
Willis will make the ultimate charging decision after presenting the panel's findings to one of the criminal grand juries regularly empaneled in Georgia's Fulton County, a process that may already have started.
With additional reporting by AFP