Fulton County courts move to virtual hearings as decision looms on possible Trump charges

The Magistrate Court of Fulton County announced that anyone with court dates through Aug.18 would be expected to make their appearance virtually as local authorities weigh a decision over whether to indict Donald Trump.

Officials on the court’s Facebook page said anyone with court dates from July 31 through Aug. 18 should use a Zoom link that can be requested by phone or email, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Facebook post doesn’t indicate a reason for the shift to virtual courtroom appearances, but the timing tracks with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ previous statement indicating many court workers would be directed to work remotely over the same period.

"Things are looking a little different around the downtown courthouse. If you have a court case in a downtown Magistrate Court courtroom, please join us on Zoom on these dates: July 31, August 1, August 7, August 8, August 10, August 11, August 14, August 15, August 17, and August 18, 2023. If you don't have it, you may obtain a zoom link by contacting us at 404-613-5313 or magistrate.jarequests@fultoncountyga.gov," the Sheriff's Office wrote on the agency's Facebook page.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons told the AJC that the agency is coordination with state and federal law enforcement to enhance security in advance of “high-profile legal proceedings.”

“Some of the measures we are deploying, such as barriers that will limit parking near the courthouse, will be obvious to the public,” Ammons told the AJC.

“For security reasons, other measures being deployed will not be as obvious.”

Willis is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which includes the former president’s call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger urging him to “find” 11,780 votes he would have needed to win the state.

Read the full article here.