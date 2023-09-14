Violent threats from Trump supporters now target Fulton County officials: report

The FBI is investigating more violent threats made against officials in Georgia following Donald Trump's indictment there, according to a report.

Federal investigators are working alongside the Fulton County sheriff's office regarding the threats, but declined to give more details of the ongoing cases, reported CNBC on Thursday.

“Each and every potential threat brought to our attention is taken seriously,” the bureau said in a statement. “Individuals found responsible for making threats in violation of state and/or federal laws will be prosecuted.”



The former president and 18 co-defendants were charged last month on racketeering and other charges related to a scheme to keep Trump in office despite his 2020 election loss.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in late July she had received racist threats ahead of Trump's indictment, and his supporters last month posted the names and addresses of grand jury members who voted to charge the former president and his allies.

Other law enforcement officials investigating Trump and his allies have received threats and, in some cases, have been provided with armed security details.

Authorities investigating President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden have also received threats from individuals who don't believe law enforcement has been sufficiently tough on him.