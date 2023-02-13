Release of full Georgia special grand jury report on Trump and allies blocked by judge

Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney on Monday denied the release of a full special grand jury report on former President Donald Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In his ruling, McBurney sided with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who had argued that releasing the full report to the public would potentially hinder her ability to bring charges in the future.

As noted by Lawfare Blog's Anna Bower, McBurney argued that releasing the full report could create due process concerns for some of the named individuals, although a redacted version of the report will be released on Thursday, February 16.

The judge also wrote that the special grand jury had fulfilled its mandate by providing a "roster of who should (or should not) be indicted, and for what, in relation to the conduct (and aftermath) of the 2020 general election in Georgia."

Willis's office has been investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, which included setting up a slate of fake electors who would vote for Trump instead of President Joe Biden, as well as an infamous phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he encouraged the Republican official to "find" the 12,000 votes he needed to overtake Biden in the state.

The special grand jury's report is expected to recommend charges against either Trump or some of his allies such as attorney John Eastman, and Willis' office will then have to go to a separate grand jury and successfully present their case in order to secure an official indictment.