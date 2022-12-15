'We want to get dirty': Young Republicans Club founder doubles down on call for 'war' with American liberals

Gavin Wax, the president of the New York Republicans Club, doubled down on Wednesday on his call to wage a "war" against American liberals.

Appearing on Steve Bannon's podcast, Wax rehashed many of the same themes in his weekend speech in which he threw out violent rhetoric to denounce his political opponents.

"For too long, Republicans have been content to lose with their heads held high," he complained. "We just don't want that approach anymore. We want to get dirty. We want to get into the trenches. We want to punch back, punch back hard, and wage a full-on offensive against the left in this country. And that goes beyond just politics, that goes beyond the electoral system, that's in the culture, that's in the media, that's in the courtroom!"

To put an even finer point on it, Wax said, "This is a holistic, multifront war that we are waging!"

He then defended himself against charges that he was promoting violent conflict.

"This was a speech full of energy, full of passion!" he said. "This is what people want to hear, they want this red meat!"

