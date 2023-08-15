He's 'taking our party straight into the ditch': Georgia Republican rips GOP for standing by Trump
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (screen shot)

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Tuesday morning hammered his party for standing by former President Donald Trump even after being indicted four different times on 91 criminal charges.

Appearing on CNN, Duncan once again begged Republicans to find a non-indicted presidential nominee to be its standard bearer in the 2024 presidential election.

"They know the right thing to do here," Duncan said of Republicans. "The right thing is to call Donald Trump out for lying, misleading us, and taking our Republican party straight to the ditch. That's what's happened here, and until we all want to stand up and speak as loudly and clearly as we possibly can that the Republican Party needs to use this as a pivot point, to hit the reset button, to go to a GOP 2.0 that really gets us back to talking about the policies."

The problem, however, is that a majority of Republican primary voters seem completely devoted to Trump, despite the fact that the GOP lost the White House and both chambers of Congress under his watch, despite the fact that he was the only president in American history to have been impeached twice, and despite the fact that he now faces nearly 100 criminal charges.

Nonetheless, Duncan suggested that the GOP could dump Trump if everyone in the party stood up together and spoke with one voice.

"We're going to continue to be embarrassed and our campaign speeches in the Republican Party are going to be from courthouse steps every single day," he said. "We can do better. We should do better. This needs to be the wakeup call. I have been vocal about this, we need to have everybody running for president stand up together... tell Donald Trump to get out of this race for the good of the party and for the good of this country."

Watch the video below or at this link.


He's 'taking our party straight into the ditch': Georgia Republican rips GOP for standing by Trumpwww.youtube.com

