Kellyanne Conway describes Trump-bashing husband as 'sinister' in upcoming memoir
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway speaks with the media at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 26, 2020. - ERIC BARADAT/AFP/AFP/TNS

Kellyanne Conway has some harsh words for her husband George in her forthcoming memoir.

The former White House adviser to Donald Trump published a memoir, "Here's the Deal," that's due out Tuesday, and she complains bitterly about her husband George Conway -- who emerged as one of the former president's loudest conservative critics, reported Axios.

"I had two men in my life," Conway writes. "One was my husband. One was my boss, who happened to be president of the United States. One of those men was defending me. And it wasn't George Conway. It was Donald Trump."

She described her husband as "sinister" in at least two instances, according to published excerpts.

"What are you doing, George?” I asked him plainly and calmly. I got the same answer every time ... 'You work for a madman,' George would say in a loud, sinister voice," Conway writes.

"Like everything George did during this time," Conway continues, "I found out about it after it happened or as it was happening. It was sneaky, almost sinister. Why not own it, share it, sneer in my face with a copy of tomorrow's Washington Post op-ed or next week's Lincoln Project ad?"

"Night after night, I would come home from a busy day at work," she added. "While I was minding dishes, dogs, laundry, managing adolescent dramas and traumas, George would be just steps away from me, tucked away in his home office, plotting against my boss and me."

