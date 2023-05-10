George Conway: Trump voters are incapable of admitting they're 'endorsing and enabling a monster'

George Conway has some thoughts on how Trump supporters are going to react to his $5 million loss in the E. Jean Carroll case.

After a rapid civil trial in which he refused to testify or call witnesses in his own defense, former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll — although the jury stopped just short of finding him liable for rape.



This ought to give his supporters pause about nominating him again for 2024, said conservative attorney George Conway on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Tuesday — but, he continued, it likely won't, and they will choose to believe everyone else is lying to them rather than Trump.

"Back in 2016, after the 'Access Hollywood' tape emerged, Donald Trump said — and I'm quoting — he said, 'Anyone who knows me know these words don't reflect who I am. I said it. I was wrong and apologize.' And then obviously listening to that deposition, that's what he really thinks in the deposition, those were words that somebody else crafted for him," host Cooper said.



"Absolutely," said Conway. "I mean, he has never truly — he's not capable of actual remorse. He's not — he doesn't have a conscience, he's not capable of empathy, and those words that he apologized that he felt bad, I mean, those did not last very long. In fact, by the time of the transition in late 2016 and early 2017, he actually told and this was in The New York Times, he told a United States senator he said he thought the 'Access Hollywood' tape was made up and fabricated, okay, so that's the depth of his remorse for his egregious sexual misconduct."

"Do you think the verdict plays a role in how he does in the campaign for the nomination?" asked Cooper. "Do you think it affects that?"

"Like everything else involving Donald Trump, it cuts both ways," said Conway. "I think to the people who support him, they will simply dismiss it as a conspiracy led by the litigation, or me, or you, or CNN, or Jean Carroll, or Jean Carroll's lawyers. Another attempt to get Donald Trump. And they never really ask themself, wait a minute, how is it possible for any one person to get into this many scrapes and have that many people say the same thing about him, about his dishonesty and his lying and sexual predation, and never ask themselves, is there something to this? Because they can't do that. They can't bring themselves to do that. If they do that then they have to admit they've been essentially endorsing and enabling a monster."

