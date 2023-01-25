'Bizarre' George Santos finally crossed the line — and 'the clock is ticking': Alyssa Farah Griffin

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has dominated weeks of news coverage as almost his entire campaign autobiography was revealed as an outright lie, including his education and work credentials, his purported Jewish heritage, and even his mother supposedly being in the Twin Towers on 9/11 — on top of allegedly scamming a homeless veteran trying to raise money for his dying service dog.

But by far the most problematic issue, argued former Mike Pence staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin, is his admission this week that half a million of the "personal loan" he gave his campaign was not his own money — raising the possibility of campaign finance offenses.

"George Santos is exhausting, and I guess that's the point, Alyssa," said anchor Alisyn Camerota. "I mean, it's like we — it all blurs together. I can barely keep track of the various lies. However, the campaign filings might be in a different category. One of the watchdog groups that looks at these, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington says 'It could be that this is the single sloppiest bookkeeping of any candidate we've ever seen. It is the most confusing FEC filing we've ever seen.' Will there be repercussions for this one?"

"So there will be. Yes," said Griffin. "It's not a crime to lie about your mom being killed on 9/11, those horrific and bizarre outright lies. You're allowed to lie in politics. People in Washington do it every day. You can't lie about campaign finance."

Santos, Griffin argued, appears to know "the clock is ticking on his time in Washington" at this point."

"Listen," she continued. "He's going to run out his congressional seat until the next cycle. This is not something you can play loose with, and say you're contributing your campaign money when in reality, you're not showing where that money is coming from. This is where he gets caught up."

