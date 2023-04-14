Marjorie Taylor Greene wants us to focus on 'evidence of war crimes or treason' — not leak
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a court hearing on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is doubling down on her defense of the man who has been charged under the Espionage Act for his alleged release of confidential military documents.

Just one day after complaining that Jack Douglas Teixeira was being treated as a “traitor and criminal” and crediting him for “exposing the truth," Greene posted on Twitter that the true focus should be on the content of the leak, and not on the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member who allegedly leaked government secrets in an online discord group.

Responding to a tweet about how "everyone's ENRAGED the government is no longer concealing these things," Greene said on Friday that, "It’s almost like there is evidence of war crimes or treason, but stop talking about the classified information already."

Greene went on to suggest that classified documents are to be freely discussed, adding, "It’s classified and we might all turn Russian if we talk about it," the United States Representative wrote. "Back to the gamer kid, he’s the one.."

Greene is one of a number of right-wing political figures who have chosen to defend the alleged leaker. Her comments about "evidence of war crimes or treason" come after Donald Trump Jr. heaped praise upon Teixeira and other government leakers. In that podcast, Trump Jr. noted that he himself had been accused of treason before.

