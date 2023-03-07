George Santos' lawyer is a conspiracy theorist who promoted Jan. 6 protests

An attorney representing scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has a history of posting conspiracy theories on social media, and even promoted the protests on January 6th, 2021 that culminated in the infamous riots at the United States Capitol building, Vice News is reporting.
In since-deleted social media posts, attorney Joe Murray replied to a tweet from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 2nd, 2021 in which he declared that "we will be gathered outside our Nation’s Capitol building on January 6th waiting and watching to see who has the courage to stand up for our republic and who the cowards are."
Murray then warned that "those who do not stand up for our republic will be voted out of office!"
In a tweet posted the next day, Murray attacked Sen. Tim Kaine and warned that "all of you disloyal traitors to the United States of America, both Republican and Democrat" would face a backlash from pro-Trump demonstrators if they voted to certify the 2020 election results.
In addition to the election-related conspiracy theories, Vice News found that Murray also "posted COVID conspiracy rhetoric in response to Trump lawyer Sidney Powell."
Vice News reached out to Murray but he did not return its requests for comment.
Santos is already facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.