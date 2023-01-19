George Santos denies allegations that he stole $3K from dying dog's GoFundMe
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on Thursday denied claims that he had swiped money from a fundraising campaign that was hoping to save a veteran's dog.

"Over the past 24 hours I have received pictures of dogs I helped reduce throughout the years along with supportive messages [sic]," Santos tweeted.

Disabled veteran Rich Osthoff told NBC News on Wednesday that he was the victim of theft from Santos, who allegedly stole GoFundMe cash he claimed to be raising to help the veteran.

Santos claims to run an animal charity, though fact-checkers have been unable to find the charity registered with any New York non-profit registration agencies.

Osthoff, who served in the Navy spoke with CNN on Wednesday night, saying that Santos was helping raise $3,000 for a therapy dog only to take the money for himself.

Santos told NBC News on Wednesday that the story is a lie and he's never even met Osthoff.

Former Rep. Peter King (R-NY) wrote in an editorial Wednesday that Santos is nothing more than a "dead man walking" and that he'll be completely unable to do anything on behalf of his constituents due to his credibility.

See the full Santos comment below.


